December 12, 15:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 210

On December 12, the NAMEX sold over 24 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On December 12, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 24.51 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 93.23 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 205 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, feed barley of the harvest-2016 formed the major volumes in the structure of sold grain volumes — 7.02 thsd tonnes (whole proposed volume). The average weighted price totaled 9`846 RUR/t.

In addition, the NAMEX sold 5.4 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 (7.15 thsd tonnes) at 7`500 RUR/t, 2.43 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2015 at 9`450 RUR/t, 1.15 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 (whole volume) at 7`445 RUR/t, 4.05 thsd tonnes of feed barley of the harvest-2014 (7.02 thsd tonnes) at 7`150 RUR/t, 2.43 thsd tonnes of feed barley of the harvest-2015 (3.91 thsd tonnes) at 8`150 RUR/t, and 2.02 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2014 (whole volume) at 7`450 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 16.33 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 7.76 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 7.15 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 5.88 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 5.26 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 2.97 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, as well as 2.97 thsd tonnes of feed barley of the harvest-2013.

