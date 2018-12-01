Agrinews

Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 15 mln tonnes

As of December 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 15.794 mln tonnes. In particular, farming households stored 2.922 mln tonnes of grains, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks — 12.217 mln tonnes, including 10.316 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 785 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 1.116 mln tonnes of wheat for seeds.

Also, corn stocks totaled 159.3 thsd tonnes, rice — 250.9 thsd tonnes, barley — 2.391 mln tonnes, rye — 19.4 thsd tonnes, oats — 244.7 thsd tonnes, buckwheat — 86.7 thsd tonnes, millet — 19 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops — 54.5 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, as of November 1 grain stocks in Kazakhstan totaled over 18 mln tonnes.

