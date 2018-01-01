Agrinews

December 12, 16:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 291

Belarus to import nearly 700 thsd tonnes of feed grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Agricultural enterprises of Belarus plan to import nearly 600-700 thsd tonnes of grain for feed purposes, declared the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Grakun on December 5.

According to him, to date Belarus is completely self-sufficient in milling grains, which means flour, groats and bakery products. For example, poultry complexes can purchase grains on foreign markets. They usually purchase grains from those countries, which propose the best prices and conditions, including Russia and Ukraine.

It was noted that in the current year, agrarians of Belarus decreased the harvest volumes of grains by 1.8 mln tonnes, compared with last year. As a reminder, in 2017 the general grain harvest in Belarus totaled 8 mln tonnes.

