Russia: in January-November, the seaports shipped over 52 mln tonnes of grains — Association of Sea Commercial Ports
In January-November of 2018, the seaports of Russia increased grain shipment volumes by 21.2% compared with the same period last year — to 52.1 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation on December 12.
In particular, the ports increased mineral fertilizers transshipment by 0.7% — to 16.2 mln tonnes.
For the first 11 months of 2018, the general cargo turnover in the Russian seaports grew by 4.2% compared with the same period in 2017, and totaled 746.8 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 570.6 mln tonnes, up 3.4% compared with January-November last year, imports — 34 mln tonnes (up 3.7%), transit — 57.8 mln tonnes (up 9.2%), and coastal freight — 84.5 mln tonnes (up 7.1%).
