December 13, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform

Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2018/19 (July 1), and as of December 11, Russia already exported 22.7 mln tonnes of wheat (including movements to the territory of the Customs Union countries), an increase of 17% compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on December 12.

Also, in the reporting period Russia increased the export volumes of rye — up 7 times, to 208 thsd tonnes. At the same time, Russia decreased the foreign shipments of barley by 15% — to 2.8 mln tonnes, corn — down 46%, to 1.1 mln tonnes, peas — down 35%, to 407 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran — down 21%, to 290 thsd tonnes.

In addition, Russia demonstrated the higher shipment rates of oilseeds and its by-products, compared with last year. Thus, in the period of July 1 - December 11 Russia exported 309 thsd tonnes of rapeseed (up 97%), 323 thsd tonnes of soybeans (up 15%), and 388 thsd tonnes of sunflower meal (up 3%). At the same time, the shipments of flaxseed decreased by 34% — to 187 thsd tonnes.

Generally, in the reporting period Russia supplied 29.7 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds and its by-products on foreign markets, up 7% (or 2 mln tonnes) compared with the same period last year.

