Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2018/19 (July 1), and as of December 11, Russia already exported 22.7 mln tonnes of wheat (including movements to the territory of the Customs Union countries), an increase of 17% compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on December 12.
Also, in the reporting period Russia increased the export volumes of rye — up 7 times, to 208 thsd tonnes. At the same time, Russia decreased the foreign shipments of barley by 15% — to 2.8 mln tonnes, corn — down 46%, to 1.1 mln tonnes, peas — down 35%, to 407 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran — down 21%, to 290 thsd tonnes.
In addition, Russia demonstrated the higher shipment rates of oilseeds and its by-products, compared with last year. Thus, in the period of July 1 - December 11 Russia exported 309 thsd tonnes of rapeseed (up 97%), 323 thsd tonnes of soybeans (up 15%), and 388 thsd tonnes of sunflower meal (up 3%). At the same time, the shipments of flaxseed decreased by 34% — to 187 thsd tonnes.
Generally, in the reporting period Russia supplied 29.7 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds and its by-products on foreign markets, up 7% (or 2 mln tonnes) compared with the same period last year.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
On December 14, the NAMEX sold over 27 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 16:40
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture confirmed its previous estimations of grain harvest in 2018
Yesterday, 16:10
-
Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 1.6 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds
Yesterday, 14:20
-
On December 13, the NAMEX sold over 31 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Russia: in January-November, the seaports shipped over 52 mln tonnes of grains — Association of Sea Commercial Ports
December 12, 16:50
-
On December 12, the NAMEX sold over 24 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 12, 15:20
-
For the first 3 months of 2018/19 MY, Russia increased the imports of buckwheat
December 12, 10:00
-
On December 11, the NAMEX sold 41 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 11, 18:00
-
Russia exported 25 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
December 11, 17:30