In July-October, Ukraine reduced the exports of flour in almost three times — Agrarian Fund
For 4 months of 2018/19 MY, the export volumes of Ukrainian flour totaled 68.3 thsd tonnes, against 158.5 thsd tonnes in the same period last year, reported the Director of production operations department at Agrarian Fund PJSC, Sergei Sakirkin.
In the current season, the general shipments decreased in almost 3 times compared with the results of July-October last year, and reached the volumes exported in 2013/14 MY. The North Korean destination significantly lost ground. The country reduced its purchases from nearly half of the flour of Ukrainian origin, to almost one quarter, the expert said.
According to S.Sakirkin, such drastic reduction of the purchases of Ukrainian flour led to the following changes in the global geography of consumers of the product of Ukrainian origin. So, in terms of decreasing of the import share of North Korea, the share of East Asia also proportionally changed, while the share of the CIS countries suddenly increased.
