December 13, 16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 174

In September 2018, Kazakhstan reduced the exports of oilseeds

In the first month of the season-2018/19, the foreign shipment of oilseed crops from Kazakhstan totaled 39.3 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 14% compared with September 2017, reported the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the reporting month, flaxseed took the leading position in the structure of oilseed exports. The supplies on foreign markets reached 19.3 thsd tonnes, or 49% of the export shipments of all types of oilseed crops. In the beginning of the season, Afghanistan and Poland were the main buyers of Kazakh flaxseed, and purchased 6.8 thsd tonnes and 5.1 thsd tonnes of the oilseed, respectively.

Also, in September 2018 Kazakhstan exported 6 thsd tonnes of sunflower seed, down 35% compared with last year. Uzbekistan purchased almost whole volumes (90%, or 5.5 thsd tonnes).

As for rapeseed, in September the supplies almost met the volumes shipped in July and August 2018, and totaled 2.6 thsd tonnes. It should be noted that for the third running season, Mongolia was the main buyer of the Kazakh oilseed.

At the same time, if the beginning of the season for exporters of flaxseed and sunflower seed demonstrated some reduction of shipments, then the market segments of soybeans and mustard seed worked in completely different direction. In September 2018, the export volumes reached the monthly maximum level for the reporting period, and totaled 1.5 thsd tonnes and 1.03 thsd tonnes, respectively. The EU countries (Sweden, Germany, Poland) were the main buyers of the reporting oilseeds.

