On December 13, the NAMEX sold over 31 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On December 13, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market, and proposed the maximum volume since the beginning of the intervention sales (October 23) — 163.22 thsd tonnes. But it did not cause any significant increase in sales, because the fund sold 31.86 thsd tonnes of grains at the general sum of 317.2 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2015 formed the major volumes in the structure of sold grain volumes — 10.8 thsd tonnes (from the proposed volumes of 59.05 thsd tonnes). The average weighted price totaled 11`567 RUR/t. Also, the fund sold 10.39 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2016 (17.01 thsd tonnes) at 9`397 RUR/t.

In addition, the NAMEX sold 2.025 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 (6.84 thsd tonnes) at 11`750 RUR/t, 1.75 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016 (36.72 thsd tonnes) at 11`038 RUR/t, 675 tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 (2.7 thsd tonnes) at 9`500 RUR/t, 4.32 thsd tonnes of feed barley of the harvest-2014 (whole volume) at 7`150 RUR/t, 540 tonnes of feed barley of the harvest-2015 at 7`500 RUR/t, and 1.35 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2009 (8.5 thsd tonnes) at 7`450 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 3.81 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2009, 2.97 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 1.96 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008, 1.89 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, 270 tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, 10.84 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2008, 3.78 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2015, as well as 2.02 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2014.

