Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 144

Since the beginning of the season, Russia imported 1.6 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2018/19 (July 1) and as of December 11, Russia imported 1.6 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds, as well as its by-products, which met the purchased volumes in the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on December 14.

The supplies of 10 major crops formed the main share of the reporting import volumes (93%), and as of the reporting date the figures reached 1.4 mln tonnes. Soybeans became the most high-demand crop on the Russian market, which purchases totaled 926 thsd tonnes (60% of the general imports), up 4% compared with the same period last season. Wheat took the second position in the rating (14%), but the grain imports decreased by 3% — to 220 thsd tonnes.

Also, Russia increased the imports of rapeseed in 7 times compared with the last year level — to 27 thsd tonnes, due to more active supplying from Kazakhstan, as well as rapeseed meal — up 4 times to 12 thsd tonnes, due to the growth of the supplies from Belarus.

At the same time, the number of suppliers of the reporting products to Russia increased to 70 countries, against 66 ones in the same period last season. To date, the TOP-3 of leading suppliers included Brazil — 581 thsd tonnes (37% of the general volumes), Paraguay — 359 thsd tonnes (23%), and Kazakhstan — 325 thsd tonnes (21%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment