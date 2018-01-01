Agrinews

Yesterday, 15:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 116

In January-September, Kazakhstan exported the record volumes of pulses

In January-September of 2018, Kazakhstan supplied nearly 212 thsd tonnes of pulses on foreign markets at the sum of 60 mln USD, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the announcement, it is the excellent tonnage result, which means the good yield figures and diversification of crop planted areas among Kazakh farmers. So, in 2016 Kazakhstan exported 77 thsd tonnes of pulses, in 2017 — 138 thsd tonnes, and for 11 months of 2018 the country demonstrated even more significant growth of crops exports.

The country demonstrated the positive trend in the supplies (almost 100% growth in the export volumes of Kazakh pulses year by year), which will play its role and provide significant foreign exchange earnings for 2-3 following years, in terms of the favourable price environment on foreign markets.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment