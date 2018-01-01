In January-September, Kazakhstan exported the record volumes of pulses
In January-September of 2018, Kazakhstan supplied nearly 212 thsd tonnes of pulses on foreign markets at the sum of 60 mln USD, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the announcement, it is the excellent tonnage result, which means the good yield figures and diversification of crop planted areas among Kazakh farmers. So, in 2016 Kazakhstan exported 77 thsd tonnes of pulses, in 2017 — 138 thsd tonnes, and for 11 months of 2018 the country demonstrated even more significant growth of crops exports.
The country demonstrated the positive trend in the supplies (almost 100% growth in the export volumes of Kazakh pulses year by year), which will play its role and provide significant foreign exchange earnings for 2-3 following years, in terms of the favourable price environment on foreign markets.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In September 2018, Kazakhstan reduced the exports of oilseeds
December 13, 16:30
-
Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 15 mln tonnes
December 12, 15:40
-
For 11 months of 2018, Kazakhstan increased agricultural production
December 12, 12:00
-
China Customs approved the imports of rapeseed meal from Kazakhstan
December 11, 12:00
-
Kazakhstan: in January-November, Ak Biday-Terminal shipped over 700 thsd tonnes of grains
December 10, 16:10
-
Kazakhstan: NC Food Contract Corporation exported over 400 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds
December 10, 15:00
-
APK-Inform reduced the estimations of wheat and barley production in Kazakhstan
December 7, 16:15
-
Kazakhstan: oil-producing plants are loaded at 30% only — expert
December 7, 14:50