Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 135

On December 14, the NAMEX sold over 27 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On December 14, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 27.41 thsd tonnes of grains only (from the proposed volumes of 152.14 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 233 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2015 formed the major volumes of sold grains — 11.61 thsd tonnes. The average weighted price totaled 9`478 RUR/t.

In addition, the NAMEX sold 2.16 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 at 11`750 RUR/t, 405 tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 6`300 RUR/t, 9.85 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2014 at 7`150 RUR/t, 2.97 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013 at 7`132 RUR/t, and 405 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2015 at 8`250 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008, -2013, and -2015, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 and -2015, 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 3-grade rye of the harvest-2018 and -2014, as well as barley of the harvest-2016.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment