In January-November, Ukraine increased agricultural production — State Statistics Service

In January-November of 2018, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in all categories of Ukrainian agricultural households increased by 8.2% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 14.

In particular, both agricultural enterprises (up 13.4%) and households of the population (up 2%) demonstrated the growth of agricultural production figures.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period all categories of agricultural households increased the production of plant growing commodities (up 11.2%), as well as animal products figures (up 0.4%).

