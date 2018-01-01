In July-October, Ukraine decreased flour production — APK-Inform
According to recent estimations of APK-Inform analysts, in July-October of 2018 the production volumes of flour at large-scale enterprises of Ukraine reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
PJSC SFGCU increased the exports of wheat flour and bran
16:40
-
Ukraine: in October and November, the exports of grains broke the record — APK-Inform
16:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine increased agricultural production — State Statistics Service
10:00
-
Ukraine: record harvest of agricultural crops contributed to the UAH strengthening — NBU
December 14, 15:10
-
Ukraine: APK-Inform increased the estimations of the harvest of oilseeds
December 14, 12:10
-
Usage of counterfeit sunflower seeds to damage the image of Ukraine on the global market
December 13, 18:00
-
In July-October, Ukraine reduced the exports of flour in almost three times — Agrarian Fund
December 13, 15:00