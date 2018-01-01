Agrinews

16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 55

PJSC SFGCU increased the exports of wheat flour and bran

In November 2018, PJSC “State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine” (SFGCU) contracted for the exports 7.12 thsd tonnes of flour and 4.35 thsd tonnes of wheat bran, produced at its own processing facilities, and fulfilled the export plan for wheat flour in the reporting month by 125%, reported the press-service of PJSC SFGCU on December 10.

The growth in demand on foreign markets was caused by the stable high quality indicators of the goods, providing PJSC SFGCU with the status of the reliable supplier and partner. Further expansion of the export geography of the value added products is one of the main tasks of the State Corporation, according to the announcement.

Palestine, Moldova, Israel, South Korea, and the People’s Republic of China (the last significantly increased its demand for Ukrainian flour) became the main destinations for flour delivery from the enterprises of SFGCU. For the first time, Madagascar purchased the product.

Also, PJSC SFGCU mainly exported wheat bran on the Turkish market.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment