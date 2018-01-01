PJSC SFGCU increased the exports of wheat flour and bran
In November 2018, PJSC “State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine” (SFGCU) contracted for the exports 7.12 thsd tonnes of flour and 4.35 thsd tonnes of wheat bran, produced at its own processing facilities, and fulfilled the export plan for wheat flour in the reporting month by 125%, reported the press-service of PJSC SFGCU on December 10.
The growth in demand on foreign markets was caused by the stable high quality indicators of the goods, providing PJSC SFGCU with the status of the reliable supplier and partner. Further expansion of the export geography of the value added products is one of the main tasks of the State Corporation, according to the announcement.
Palestine, Moldova, Israel, South Korea, and the People’s Republic of China (the last significantly increased its demand for Ukrainian flour) became the main destinations for flour delivery from the enterprises of SFGCU. For the first time, Madagascar purchased the product.
Also, PJSC SFGCU mainly exported wheat bran on the Turkish market.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in October and November, the exports of grains broke the record — APK-Inform
16:00
-
In July-October, Ukraine decreased flour production — APK-Inform
12:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine increased agricultural production — State Statistics Service
10:00
-
Ukraine: record harvest of agricultural crops contributed to the UAH strengthening — NBU
December 14, 15:10
-
Ukraine: APK-Inform increased the estimations of the harvest of oilseeds
December 14, 12:10
-
Usage of counterfeit sunflower seeds to damage the image of Ukraine on the global market
December 13, 18:00
-
In July-October, Ukraine reduced the exports of flour in almost three times — Agrarian Fund
December 13, 15:00