Russia exported nearly 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of December 13, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 25.9 mln tonnes, an increase of 4.4% compared with the same period last season (nearly 24.8 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on December 17, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 21.8 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 12.7%), barley — 2.8 mln tonnes (down 13.5%), and corn — 1 mln tonnes (down 2 times).
