In the second week of December, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 7-13, 2018, the export volumes of major grains from the Russian sea and river ports reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
In 2018, Russia supplied more than half of the wheat flour exports to China
16:40
-
For 11 months of 2018, Russia produced 4 mln tonnes of sunflower oil — Rosstat
16:10
-
Rosstat increased its estimations of the record harvest of grains in 2017
15:50
-
Russia: in January-October, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
12:00
-
Russia exported nearly 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:20
-
Russia: nearly 90% of winter crops areas were in good condition — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
On December 14, the NAMEX sold over 27 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 14, 16:40
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture confirmed its previous estimations of grain harvest in 2018
December 14, 16:10