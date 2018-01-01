Agrinews

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

Russia: in January-October, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes

In January-October of 2018, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 10.657 mln tonnes, an increase of 22.7% compared with the same period last year, or up 1.975 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on December 17.

Also, the shipment volumes of liquid fertilizers (UAN — urea ammonium nitrate) increased by 24.1% — to 646 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the transshipment of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) decreased by 25.3% — to 457 thsd tonnes, vegetable oils — down 31.2%, to 243 thsd tonnes, and sugar — down 65.6%, to 15 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports — Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment