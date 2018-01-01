Russia: in January-October, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
In January-October of 2018, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 10.657 mln tonnes, an increase of 22.7% compared with the same period last year, or up 1.975 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on December 17.
Also, the shipment volumes of liquid fertilizers (UAN — urea ammonium nitrate) increased by 24.1% — to 646 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, the transshipment of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) decreased by 25.3% — to 457 thsd tonnes, vegetable oils — down 31.2%, to 243 thsd tonnes, and sugar — down 65.6%, to 15 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports — Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
