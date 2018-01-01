Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased — State Statistics Service
In January-November of 2018, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 8.2% compared with the same period in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 17.
In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 11.2%, and the prices for animal commodities — up 0.4%.
For the first 11 months of 2018, in agricultural organizations the growth of selling prices totaled 13.4%, including plant growing commodities — up 16.5%, and animal commodities — up 2.9%.
