For 11 months of 2018, Russia produced 4 mln tonnes of sunflower oil — Rosstat
In January-November of 2018, the general production volumes of crude sunflower oil and its fractions in Russia totaled 4 mln tonnes, down 3.4% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
Also, for the first eleven months of 2018 Russia slightly reduced the production of macaroni and flour-based foods by 2.8% — to 1.2 mln tonnes, groats — down 2%, to 1.4 mln tonnes, and margarines — down 8.5%, to 440 thsd tonnes.
