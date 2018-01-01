Agrinews

16:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 50

In 2018, Russia supplied more than half of the wheat flour exports to China

According to APK-Inform estimations, in January-October of 2018 Russia shipped 82.2 thsd tonnes of wheat flour to China, or 54% of the general exports of the product in the reporting period. At the same time, flour supplies to the country increased by 17% compared with the same period in 2017.

Also, in January-October of 2018 the general exports of flour from Russia totaled 152.5 thsd tonnes, up 26% compared with the same period last year.

It should be noted that for several recent seasons Russia steadily took the second position (after Ukraine) in terms of wheat flour supplies to China. Thus, in 2017 the share of Russian wheat flour supplies to China totaled nearly 25%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment