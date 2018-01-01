In 2018, Russia supplied more than half of the wheat flour exports to China
According to APK-Inform estimations, in January-October of 2018 Russia shipped 82.2 thsd tonnes of wheat flour to China, or 54% of the general exports of the product in the reporting period. At the same time, flour supplies to the country increased by 17% compared with the same period in 2017.
Also, in January-October of 2018 the general exports of flour from Russia totaled 152.5 thsd tonnes, up 26% compared with the same period last year.
It should be noted that for several recent seasons Russia steadily took the second position (after Ukraine) in terms of wheat flour supplies to China. Thus, in 2017 the share of Russian wheat flour supplies to China totaled nearly 25%.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
For 11 months of 2018, Russia produced 4 mln tonnes of sunflower oil — Rosstat
16:10
-
Rosstat increased its estimations of the record harvest of grains in 2017
15:50
-
Russia: in January-October, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
12:00
-
In the second week of December, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
11:00
-
Russia exported nearly 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:20
-
Russia: nearly 90% of winter crops areas were in good condition — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
On December 14, the NAMEX sold over 27 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
December 14, 16:40
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture confirmed its previous estimations of grain harvest in 2018
December 14, 16:10