Source: APK-Inform

In 2018, Afghanistan imported over 20 thsd tonnes of Kazakh pulses

In 2018, Afghanistan imported more than 21 thsd tonnes of pulses from Kazakhstan at the sum of nearly 6 mln USD, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the announcement, dried peas formed the largest share in the structure of supplied pulses — 18 thsd tonnes. Also, for the first time Kazakh producers of pulses managed to ship 42.5 thsd tonnes of dried peas on the Spanish market, at the general sum of 9 mln USD.

In addition, in the reporting period Kazakhstan supplied 7 thsd tonnes of pulses to Iran at the sum of 2 mln USD, while lentils formed the largest share in the export structure.

