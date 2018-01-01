In 2018, Afghanistan imported over 20 thsd tonnes of Kazakh pulses
In 2018, Afghanistan imported more than 21 thsd tonnes of pulses from Kazakhstan at the sum of nearly 6 mln USD, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the announcement, dried peas formed the largest share in the structure of supplied pulses — 18 thsd tonnes. Also, for the first time Kazakh producers of pulses managed to ship 42.5 thsd tonnes of dried peas on the Spanish market, at the general sum of 9 mln USD.
In addition, in the reporting period Kazakhstan supplied 7 thsd tonnes of pulses to Iran at the sum of 2 mln USD, while lentils formed the largest share in the export structure.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-September, Kazakhstan exported the record volumes of pulses
December 14, 15:50
-
In September 2018, Kazakhstan reduced the exports of oilseeds
December 13, 16:30
-
Kazakhstan: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 15 mln tonnes
December 12, 15:40
-
For 11 months of 2018, Kazakhstan increased agricultural production
December 12, 12:00
-
China Customs approved the imports of rapeseed meal from Kazakhstan
December 11, 12:00
-
Kazakhstan: in January-November, Ak Biday-Terminal shipped over 700 thsd tonnes of grains
December 10, 16:10
-
Kazakhstan: NC Food Contract Corporation exported over 400 thsd tonnes of grains and oilseeds
December 10, 15:00
-
APK-Inform reduced the estimations of wheat and barley production in Kazakhstan
December 7, 16:15
-
Kazakhstan: oil-producing plants are loaded at 30% only — expert
December 7, 14:50