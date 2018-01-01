Agrinews

Since the beginning of 2018, Belarus increased the exports of rapeseed oil in 6 times — Belstat

In January-September of 2018, Belarus increased the sales of rapeseed oil on the export market to 160 thsd tonnes, an increase of almost 6 times compared with the same period last year, and up 2.6 times compared with the export volumes for the whole 2017, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform experts, the reporting growth developed, due to increasing of rapeseed processing volumes at Belarusian enterprises.

For the first 9 months of 2018, Russia (57.5 thsd tonnes), Norway (42.9 thsd tonnes) and Lithuania (33.6 thsd tonnes) became the main export destinations for Belarusian rapeseed oil.

