Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased — State Statistics Service

In January-November of 2018, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 9.8% compared with the same period of 2017, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 19.

In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 10.5%, and the prices for animal commodities — up 8.7%.

At the same time, in November 2018 the average selling prices for agricultural products grew by 0.6% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities — up 1.7%, and animal commodities — down 4.1%.

