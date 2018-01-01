Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:25 Source: APK-Inform Views: 109

In September 2018, Belarus imported the minimum volumes of sunflower meal in the current year — Belstat

In September 2018, Belarus imported the minimum volumes of sunflower meal since the beginning of the current year — 21 thsd tonnes. Previously, in 2018 the average monthly volumes did not reduce less than 50 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform experts, the volumes decreased, mainly due to the seasonal factors — fairly large number of offers of rapeseed meal/cake on the Belarusian market in the reporting period, as well as the unfavourable price situation on the Ukrainian export market of sunflower meal.

In the reporting month, Ukraine remained the main country-supplier of sunflower meal to Belarus.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment