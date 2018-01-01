In January-November, Russia decreased agricultural production — Rosstat
In January-November of 2018, the production volumes of agricultural commodities in Russia totaled 4.915 trln RUR in current prices, a decrease of 0.8% compared with the figures in the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
As a reminder, for the first 10 months of 2018 the department estimated the downward rates of agricultural production at 1.3%.
In particular, in November 2018 the production volumes of agricultural commodities in the country decreased by 3.9%, compared with the same month last year — to 481.1 bln RUR.
Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations were preliminary only.
