Agrinews

11:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 84

Ukraine exported over 21 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY (July 1), and as of December 19, Ukraine already supplied 21.09 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, an increase of 1.84 mln tonnes compared with the same date last year, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, in the reporting period the export volumes of wheat totaled 9.95 mln tonnes (down 0.98 mln tonnes), barley — 3.13 mln tonnes (down 0.65 mln tonnes), and rye — 78.2 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the shipment rates of Ukrainian corn continued growing, and reached 7.65 mln tonnes (up 3.15 mln tonnes).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment