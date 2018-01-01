Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:00

In January-September, Belarus increased the imports of rapeseed — Belstat

In January-September of 2018, the imports of rapeseed to Belarus reached the maximum level in the contemporary history. The import volumes of the oilseed reached 155 thsd tonnes, an increase of more than 17 times compared with the whole 2017, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

As a reminder, the country started increasing the import figures, mainly due to the growth of oilseed processing capacities on the domestic market.

Also, in the current year Russia supplied the whole volume of rapeseed to Belarus.

