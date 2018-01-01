In 2018, Russia to export over 52 mln tonnes of grains — President
In 2018, Russia has the possibility to supply nearly 52.5 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, declared the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin on December 20.
Taking into account the last year stocks, Russia managed to keep and even increase the prospective volumes grain exports to 52.5 mln tonnes. The country will completely fulfill all its contract obligations, because there are no threats for the food security, added V.Putin.
According to the official statistics figures, for the first 10 months of 2018 Russia already shipped almost 44 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets.
