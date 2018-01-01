Agrinews

Source: APK-Inform

In January-September, Belarus halved the imports of sunflower seed — Belstat

In January-September of 2018, Belarus imported 18.7 thsd tonnes of sunflower seed only, a decrease of more than 2 times compared with the same period last year, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform experts, in the current year the country decreased the imports of sunflower seed, mainly due to the high interest of Belarusian companies-processors in usage of rapeseed and soybeans as oilseed raw materials.

At the same time, in the reporting period Russia remained the key supplier of sunflower seed to Belarus — 18.4 thsd tonnes.

