Agrinews

12:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 76

Russia exported over 23 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2018/19 (July 1), and as of December 18, Russia already exported 23.4 mln tonnes of wheat (including movements to the territory of the Customs Union countries), an increase of 16% compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on December 20.

Also, in the reporting period Russia increased the export volumes of rye — up 7 times, to 213 thsd tonnes. At the same time, Russia decreased the foreign shipments of barley by 15% — to 2.9 mln tonnes, corn — down 45%, to 1.1 mln tonnes, peas — down 34%, to 427 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran — down 16%, to 318 thsd tonnes.

In addition, Russia demonstrated the higher shipment rates of oilseeds and its by-products, compared with last year. Thus, in the period of July 1 - December 18 Russia exported 320 thsd tonnes of rapeseed (up 99%), and 345 thsd tonnes of soybeans (up 8%). At the same time, the shipments of flaxseed decreased by 26% — to 219 thsd tonnes. The export volumes of sunflower meal remained at the stable level compared with the last year figures, and totaled 415 thsd tonnes.

Generally, in the reporting period Russia supplied 30.8 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds and its by-products on foreign markets, up 7% (or 1.9 mln tonnes) compared with the same period last year. According to the Institution, in the current season Russia supplied the reporting products to 130 countries. While in the same period of 2017, the number of countries-importers totaled 125.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment