Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine: in December, the premium for high-oleic sunflower oil increased

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current month Ukraine faced some increasing of the premium and prices for high-oleic crude sunflower oil, due to the insufficient number of free offers of the product on the market.

As of December 21, the premium for high-oleic crude sunflower oil mainly reached 270 USD/t FOB to the price of crude sunflower oil. At the same time, in early December 2018 the premium mainly did not exceed 250 USD/t FOB.

The growth of the premium entailed the similar increasing of the bid prices for the product, which reached 900 USD/t FOB with delivery in February-March. At the same time, in the first ten-day period of December the bid prices for high-oleic crude sunflower oil mainly did not exceed 875-880 USD/t FOB.

