Source: APK-Inform

For 10 months of 2018, Azerbaijan reduced the imports of wheat — Azstat

In January-October of 2018, the imports of wheat to Azerbaijan totaled 939 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 0.4% compared with the same period of 2017. The general cost of the delivered grain volumes totaled 176.5 mln USD (up 3.6%), declared the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azstat) on December 19.

Also, in the reporting period the country imported 101.2 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils (down 0.7%) at 86.86 mln USD (down 7%), and 196.4 thsd tonnes of sugar (down 40.2%) at 71.204 mln USD (down 52.8%).

At the same time, for 10 months of 2018 the exports of vegetable oils from Azerbaijan totaled 8.67 thsd tonnes (up 2.9%) at 7.46 mln USD (down 14.1%), as well as sugar — 38.15 thsd tonnes (down 32.2%) at 21.98 mln USD (down 39.7%).

