Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in 2018/19 MY

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation increased the forecast of grain exports from the country in 2018/19 MY to 42 mln tonnes, as opposed to 38-39 mln tonnes of the previous forecast, declared the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Oksana Luth on December 21, within frames of the meeting with grain traders.

According to preliminary figures of the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), in 2018 the general grain harvest totaled 112.8 mln tonnes. Taking into account grain stocks in various regions, the Ministry of Agriculture updated the forecast of grain exports in the current agricultural year to 42 mln tonnes.

In particular, in the first half of the season the forecast of Russian grain exports totals 28 mln tonnes, while in the second half of the year — nearly 14 mln tonnes.

According to the Ministry estimations, in terms of such volumes of foreign supplies, the Russian market receive the sufficient volumes of grain carry-over stocks to keep the stable price situation.

