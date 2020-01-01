Agrinews

Ukraine: Verkhovna Rada extended the farmland sales moratorium until 2020

On December 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the draft law #9355-5 on extending the country’s farmland sales moratorium until January 1, 2020. 231 members of parliament voted for adoption of the draft law.

In particular, the document provides that until March 1, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers should make a new draft law on farmland turnover and submit it to the Parliament for consideration.

13 people's deputies, including Oleksandr Bakumenko, Leonid Kozachenko, Serhiy Labaziuk, Vadym Ivchenko, and Oleh Kulynych, were the authors of the draft law #9355-5 on amendments to the section X "Transitional Provisions" of the Land Code of Ukraine on the extension of the moratorium on agricultural land sales, dd. December 4, 2018.

In addition, the Parliamentary committee on agrarian policy and land relations supported the reporting draft law.

