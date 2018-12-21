Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 92

Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF — NBU

Ukraine received the first tranche of critical aid under the new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program, approved by the IMF Board of Directors on December 18, reported the press-service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on December 21.

"Due to the receipt of special drawing rights (SDR) at 1 billion (equivalent to 1.4 bln USD) from the IMF, the Ukraine’s international reserves grew to 20.1 bln USD as of December 21, 2018. It became the 5-year maximum — last time such level of international reserves was recorded in January 2014", informed the press-service.

Also, the NBU noted that the SBA program envisages the provision of SDR 2.8 billion (equivalent to 3.9 bln USD) to Ukraine for 14 months.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment