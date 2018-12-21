Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF — NBU
Ukraine received the first tranche of critical aid under the new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program, approved by the IMF Board of Directors on December 18, reported the press-service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on December 21.
"Due to the receipt of special drawing rights (SDR) at 1 billion (equivalent to 1.4 bln USD) from the IMF, the Ukraine’s international reserves grew to 20.1 bln USD as of December 21, 2018. It became the 5-year maximum — last time such level of international reserves was recorded in January 2014", informed the press-service.
Also, the NBU noted that the SBA program envisages the provision of SDR 2.8 billion (equivalent to 3.9 bln USD) to Ukraine for 14 months.
