Agrinews

09:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 80

Zero purchases of Russian wheat on the Egyptian tender indicated the gradual draining of the export potential — SovEcon

The complete absence of purchases of Russian wheat on the recent tender held by Egypt on December 20, indicated that the export potential of grains in the current season started gradually reducing, declared the General Director at the analytical center SovEcon, Andrei Sizov on December 21.

According to the analyst, there were only two tender offers of Russian wheat, against four Romanian offers, despite the increase of prices by all suppliers, which became the main result of the tender. Such poor supply of Russian grains is the direct signal of draining of the Russian export potential.

In his opinion, there is nothing specifically bad in the reporting situation. It is just the result of the record export rates in the first half of the season, in terms of nearly 15% reduction of wheat harvest volumes. Moreover, the absence of Russian wheat among the tender winners is the good point of exporters for the meeting in the Ministry of Agriculture on December 21: the exports regulates on its own, without any intervention from the authorities, said A.Sizov.

Also, the rapid decline of the supply of Russian wheat should support the global prices. And it will become not the problem for exporters and producers, but for consumers, he added.

As a reminder, on the tender on December 21 Egypt purchased 60 thsd tonnes of Romanian wheat and the same volume of Ukrainian wheat.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment