Zero purchases of Russian wheat on the Egyptian tender indicated the gradual draining of the export potential — SovEcon
The complete absence of purchases of Russian wheat on the recent tender held by Egypt on December 20, indicated that the export potential of grains in the current season started gradually reducing, declared the General Director at the analytical center SovEcon, Andrei Sizov on December 21.
According to the analyst, there were only two tender offers of Russian wheat, against four Romanian offers, despite the increase of prices by all suppliers, which became the main result of the tender. Such poor supply of Russian grains is the direct signal of draining of the Russian export potential.
In his opinion, there is nothing specifically bad in the reporting situation. It is just the result of the record export rates in the first half of the season, in terms of nearly 15% reduction of wheat harvest volumes. Moreover, the absence of Russian wheat among the tender winners is the good point of exporters for the meeting in the Ministry of Agriculture on December 21: the exports regulates on its own, without any intervention from the authorities, said A.Sizov.
Also, the rapid decline of the supply of Russian wheat should support the global prices. And it will become not the problem for exporters and producers, but for consumers, he added.
As a reminder, on the tender on December 21 Egypt purchased 60 thsd tonnes of Romanian wheat and the same volume of Ukrainian wheat.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in 2018/19 MY
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Russia exported over 23 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
December 21, 12:10
-
In 2018, Russia to export over 52 mln tonnes of grains — President
December 21, 08:00
-
Russia: grain harvest reached almost 113 mln tonnes — Rosstat
December 20, 16:00
-
In January-November, Russia decreased agricultural production — Rosstat
December 20, 10:00
-
In 2018, Russia supplied more than half of the wheat flour exports to China
December 18, 16:40
-
For 11 months of 2018, Russia produced 4 mln tonnes of sunflower oil — Rosstat
December 18, 16:10
-
Rosstat increased its estimations of the record harvest of grains in 2017
December 18, 15:50