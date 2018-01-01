In January-November, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service
In January-November of 2018, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 4.274 mln tonnes, a decrease of 9.5% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on December 21.
In particular, in November 2018 the production of sunflower oil totaled 517 thsd tonnes, up 8.1% compared with November 2017, and up 3% compared with October 2018.
Also, for 11 months of 2018 the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 123 thsd tonnes, down 2.7% compared with the same period last year. In particular, in November 2018 Ukraine produced 12.6 thsd tonnes of the products, down 8.1% compared with November 2017, and down 1.2% compared with October 2018.
As for flour production, in January-November of 2018 Ukraine produced 1.491 mln tonnes of wheat and wheat-rye flour, down 14.3% compared with the last year figures. At the same time, in November 2018 Ukrainian companies produced 144 thsd tonnes of flour products, down 20% compared with the same month in 2017, and up 0.6% compared with October 2018.
