Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of wheat exports in 2018/19 MY

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation increased the forecast of wheat exports from the country in 2018/19 MY to 37 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the Ministry.

As a reminder, the previous estimations of the exports totaled 34-35 mln tonnes.

Since the beginning of the season (July 1), and as of the mid-December 2018, the export volumes of Russian wheat reached 22.6 mln tonnes, up 12% compared with the same period in 2017/18 MY.

