Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of wheat exports in 2018/19 MY
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation increased the forecast of wheat exports from the country in 2018/19 MY to 37 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the Ministry.
As a reminder, the previous estimations of the exports totaled 34-35 mln tonnes.
Since the beginning of the season (July 1), and as of the mid-December 2018, the export volumes of Russian wheat reached 22.6 mln tonnes, up 12% compared with the same period in 2017/18 MY.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: intervention of the government in the process of grain exports is not required — Rusagrotrans
13:00
-
In January-October, Russia imported over 800 thsd tonnes of palm oil — Rosstat
11:50
-
Zero purchases of Russian wheat on the Egyptian tender indicated the gradual draining of the export potential — SovEcon
Yesterday, 09:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in 2018/19 MY
December 22, 10:00
-
Russia exported over 23 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
December 21, 12:10
-
In 2018, Russia to export over 52 mln tonnes of grains — President
December 21, 08:00
-
Russia: grain harvest reached almost 113 mln tonnes — Rosstat
December 20, 16:00
-
In January-November, Russia decreased agricultural production — Rosstat
December 20, 10:00
-
In 2018, Russia supplied more than half of the wheat flour exports to China
December 18, 16:40