In January-October, Russia imported over 800 thsd tonnes of palm oil — Rosstat
For the first 10 months of 2018, Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 18.3% compared with the same period in 2017 — to 822 thsd tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
At the same time, in the reporting period the country also reduced the foreign purchases of butter by 22.3% — to 63.7 thsd tonnes, and raw sugar — down 61.7%, to 4.8 thsd tonnes.
