Russia: intervention of the government in the process of grain exports is not required — Rusagrotrans
To date, there are no required conditions for intervention of the authorities in the process of Russian grain exports, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.
According to him, the market situation will become even by the market instruments only, without any state influence.
I.Pavensky noted that the grain export rates will continue declining, as the growth of global prices does not completely correlates with the process on the domestic market. In addition, growing of the domestic demand of companies-processors also has its impact on the slowdown of the foreign shipment rates, and already started significantly competing with grain exporters.
Generally, the updated forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation for grain exports in 2018/19 MY totals 42 mln tonnes, which is quite objective result, taking into account the preliminary figures by Rosstat on the production of grains in 2018 at the level of 112.8 mln tonnes, said the analyst.
