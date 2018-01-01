Agrinews

In 2018, Belarus exported the record volumes of rapeseed meal — Belstat

In January-October of 2018, Belarus increased the exports of rapeseed meal to 138.5 thsd tonnes, an increase of 9.6 times compared with the same period last year, which became the highest result ever for the history of shipments from the country, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

The previous record figures of exports were recorded in 2015 (103.6 thsd tonnes).

According to APK-Inform experts, in the current year Belarus increased the export volumes of rapeseed meal, due to the growth of domestic processing rates of the oilseed raw material in the country.

In 2018, the EU countries (89.2 thsd tonnes) and Russia (43.5 thsd tonnes) were the main buyers of Belarusian rapeseed meal.

