Russia exported over 26 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of December 20, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 26.8 mln tonnes, an increase of 4.1% compared with the same period last season (nearly 25.7 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on December 24, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 22.6 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 12.4%), barley — 2.8 mln tonnes (down 14.2%), and corn — 1.1 mln tonnes (down 2 times).
