In January-October, Russia exported over 36 mln tonnes of wheat — Rosstat

In January-October of 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 41.5% compared with the figures in the same period of 2017 — to 46.033 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies — 36.797 mln tonnes, up 50% compared with the last year figures.

Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 2.4%, to 4.169 mln tonnes, barley — up 26.7%, to 4.603 mln tonnes, as well as wheat flour and wheat-rye flour — up 34%, to 202 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of Russian rice reduced by 19.6%, to 107 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed — down 78.1%, to 60.7 thsd tonnes.

