Ukraine: in the third week of December, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 15-21, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine again decreased the export volumes of major grain crops. Thus, in the reporting period Ukraine shipped for exports...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine stopped the martial law, which was imposed in certain regions
18:00
-
In the season-2018/19, Ukraine can export 52.5 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — UGA
17:00
-
In January-November, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service
December 24, 09:30
-
Ukraine may lose nearly 20% of corn, soybean and rapeseed harvest, due to the deficit of fertilizers — UAC
December 22, 21:00
-
Ukraine received the first tranche from the IMF — NBU
December 22, 17:00
-
Ukraine: Verkhovna Rada extended the farmland sales moratorium until 2020
December 22, 13:00