Agrinews

13:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 90

Ukraine: in the third week of December, the seaports decreased grain export shipments

According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of December 15-21, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine again decreased the export volumes of major grain crops. Thus, in the reporting period Ukraine shipped for exports...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles