Russia: in January-November, the Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 35 mln tonnes of grains
In January-November of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 1596 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of over 35.5 mln tonnes. In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes — over 30.5 mln tonnes (1094 vessels), reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea.
In the current year, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Sudan, Vietnam, Turkey and Nigeria were the TOP-10 countries, which imported the reporting products.
At the same time, in the same period of 2017 the seaports of Krasnodar Krai exported nearly 28.9 mln tonnes of grains, including 22.7 mln tonnes of wheat.
