Source: APK-Inform

In the season-2018/19, Ukraine can export 52.5 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — UGA

In the current season, the export volumes of grains and oilseeds from Ukraine can break the record level of 52.5 mln tonnes, declared the President of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), Mykola Gorbachev on December 25.

In particular, the foreign supplies of corn will total nearly 27 mln tonnes, wheat — 16 mln tonnes, and barley — 3.9 mln tonnes. At the same time, the main export destinations will cover the EU countries (mainly, Spain), as well as North Africa and Asia.

In terms of the growth of grain production in Ukraine, the surplus volumes will ship to Asia, because the population figures will significantly increase in the region. In particular, India, China and Indonesia continue annually increasing the population and demand rates. No matter how large the production volumes in Ukraine will grow, Ukraine will receive the opportunity to sell all volumes, said M.Gorbachev.

