Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine exported over 10 mln tonnes of wheat — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY (July 1), and as of December 26, Ukraine already supplied 10.1 mln tonnes of wheat on foreign markets, as opposed to 11 mln tonnes on the same date last year, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 3.1 mln tonnes of barley, which was also lower compared with the same figures last MY (3.8 mln tonnes).

At the same time, the exports of corn continued increasing, and already reached 8.2 mln tonnes (5 mln tonnes).

As of the reporting date, the general foreign supplies of Ukrainian grain crops totaled 21.7 mln tonnes, up almost 1.9 mln tonnes compared with the last year results.

