Ukraine: as of December 1, grain stocks totaled over 34 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
As of December 1, 2018, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored over 34 mln tonnes of grains, an increase of almost 7 mln tonnes compared with the same date in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.
In particular, wheat stocks totaled 8.739 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 22.655 mln tonnes, barley — 1.639 mln tonnes, rye — 124.7 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 7.777 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 18.936 mln tonnes of the reporting agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 15.132 mln tonnes.
