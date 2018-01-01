Agrinews

In October 2018, Belarus resumed the exports of soybean meal to the EU — Belstat

In October 2018, Belarus exported more than 6 thsd tonnes of soybean meal to the EU countries — Poland (5.8 thsd tonnes) and Lithuania (416 tonnes), reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

It should be noted that Belarus provided the supplies of the product to the EU for the first time for two recent years.

At the same time, Russia still remained the main export destination for Belarusian soybean meal.

