In November 2018, Kazakhstan decreased the production of wheat flour
In November 2018, the production of wheat flour in Kazakhstan reached the minimum monthly value for November period for 8 recent seasons, and totaled 297.5 thsd tonnes, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Thus, in the season-2018/19 (July-November) flour milling enterprises of the country produced 1.4 mln tonnes of flour, against 1.6 mln tonnes in the same period of 2017/18 MY.
Also, the downward trend in the production of flour milling products influenced on the segment of wheat groats. In the reporting period, the production of groats totaled 6.8 thsd tonnes, down 3% compared with the volumes in the previous month, and down 1% compared with the production in November 2017.
